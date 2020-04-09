|
Barbara Ann Higgins
Born: January 16, 1935
Died: April 6, 2020
Barbara Ann Higgins, 85, of Seneca passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation rites.
Barbara was born January 16, 1935 in Seneca to Melvin and Mary (Hochstetler) Timmons. She married Merlyn Higgins on February 15, 1958 at St. Patrick's Church in Seneca. Barb drove the school bus for Seneca schools for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Seneca, and she enjoyed baking and gardening. Barb loved having the family together for holiday gatherings and especially loved watching her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Merlyn; four sons, Gary (Ann) of Seneca, Tom (Sherri) of Seneca, Terry (Kayce) of Joliet, and Billy of Streator; six grandchildren, Alex and Alina Higgins, Jenny Higgins-Alonzo and Greg Higgins, Maiya, Ethan, and Aiden Higgins; five great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Tenley, Jaxsen, Gretchen, and Briar; one brother, Ronald Timmons of Marseilles; one sister, Diane (Richard) Partridge-Timmons; and two sisters-in-law, Sue Timmons and Marsha Ann Timmons.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Charlene Higgins in infancy; and her siblings, Eugene Timmons, Edith Cade-Timmons, Mable Olsen-Timmons, Alvin Timmons, and Raymond "Buzz" Timmons.
Memorials may be directed to her family.
