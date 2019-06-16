|
|
Barbara Kenney
Born: March 30, 1947
Died: June 11, 2019
Barbara "Barb" Kenney, age, 72 at rest peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Barb was born in Morris on March 30, 1947 to the late Floyd and Josephine (nee Dewey) Grieff.
Survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Michael P. Kenney; her son, Garrett Allen; daughters, Kristin (Randy) Werden and Annette (Matthew) Kinsella; grandmother of eight, Aiden, Jackson and Mason Allen, Michael and Hannah Werden and Madison, Grace and Chloe Kinsella; two sisters, Charlotte (Charles) Vercelli and Betty Leake.
Preceded by her parents; step-mother, Ethel Grieff; brother in-law, Hughie Leake and niece, Kimberly Vercelli.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m. at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive, Morris. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Park Street Congressional Church, 806 Park Street, Mazon, IL 60444 or Brookside Cemetery in Mazon would be appreciated. For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on June 16, 2019