Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Cleveland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Cleveland


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara L. Cleveland Obituary
Barbara L. Cleveland

Born: December 11, 1939; in Walkenda, MO

Died: August 19, 2019; in Morris, IL

Barbara L. Cleveland, 79, of Morris passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 in Morris. She was born on December 11, 1939 in Walkenda, MO to the late John Lawrence and Mary (Bates) Staton.

Barbara was raised and educated in Carrollton, MO and moved to Morris in 1969. She worked as a cook at Saratoga Restaurant and AD's Bar. She loved her Grandchildren and spending time with them. She could be found relaxing and playing crossword puzzles. Barb married Wallace J. Cleveland on May 21, 1977 in Morris, IL.

Barbara is survived by her brothers Donald Staton of Carrollton, MO and Michael Staton of Midwest City, OK; sisters Carol (Donald) Davidsonof Norborne, MO and Cheryl Bell of Carrollton, MO; Brother in law Jim Sullivan; Also survived by her son Gary (Patty Snyder) Staton of Morris; Step Daughters Debbie Cleveland of Denver, CO and Lynne (Earl) Cleveland Swanson of Steamboat Springs, CO; Grandchildren Paul Staton of Mazon, Kelli (Ryan) Jandura of Wilmington and MacKenzie Cleveland of Los Angeles, CA; Great Grandchildren Reagan, Aubree and Sawyer Jandura, all of Wilmington. Barb was also survived by numerous nieces and nephew and her beloved fur baby, Hailey.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Jack Staton and Lawrence "Junior" Staton; Brother in law Larry Bell; Sisters Bonnie Sullivan and Joan Kappelman; and Step Son in Law Bobby Rifkin.

A visitation for Barbara will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 from 10:00 am- 12:00pm at U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. A celebration of her life will follow at 12:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Steve Larson. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Barbara's name to the donor's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www. Ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now