|
|
Barbara L. Cleveland
Born: December 11, 1939; in Walkenda, MO
Died: August 19, 2019; in Morris, IL
Barbara L. Cleveland, 79, of Morris passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 in Morris. She was born on December 11, 1939 in Walkenda, MO to the late John Lawrence and Mary (Bates) Staton.
Barbara was raised and educated in Carrollton, MO and moved to Morris in 1969. She worked as a cook at Saratoga Restaurant and AD's Bar. She loved her Grandchildren and spending time with them. She could be found relaxing and playing crossword puzzles. Barb married Wallace J. Cleveland on May 21, 1977 in Morris, IL.
Barbara is survived by her brothers Donald Staton of Carrollton, MO and Michael Staton of Midwest City, OK; sisters Carol (Donald) Davidsonof Norborne, MO and Cheryl Bell of Carrollton, MO; Brother in law Jim Sullivan; Also survived by her son Gary (Patty Snyder) Staton of Morris; Step Daughters Debbie Cleveland of Denver, CO and Lynne (Earl) Cleveland Swanson of Steamboat Springs, CO; Grandchildren Paul Staton of Mazon, Kelli (Ryan) Jandura of Wilmington and MacKenzie Cleveland of Los Angeles, CA; Great Grandchildren Reagan, Aubree and Sawyer Jandura, all of Wilmington. Barb was also survived by numerous nieces and nephew and her beloved fur baby, Hailey.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Jack Staton and Lawrence "Junior" Staton; Brother in law Larry Bell; Sisters Bonnie Sullivan and Joan Kappelman; and Step Son in Law Bobby Rifkin.
A visitation for Barbara will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 from 10:00 am- 12:00pm at U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. A celebration of her life will follow at 12:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Steve Larson. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Barbara's name to the donor's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www. Ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 22, 2019