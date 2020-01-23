|
Barbara Sue Taylor
Born: January 6, 1934; in Galatia, IL
Died: January 19, 2020; in Dwight, IL
Barbara Sue (Harris) Taylor, 86, of Mazon passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Heritage Health in Dwight, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded and per her request there will be no memorial services. A family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorials in honor of Barbara may be made to the Mazon-Verona-Kinsman (MVK)Ambulance Services and online condolences may be made at www.hagermemorial.com.
Barbara was born January 6, 1934 in Galatia, Illinois to the late Brooks and Callie (Upchurch) Harris. She was raised and educated in Galatia and at the age of 19 she and her friends headed North and gained employment at the Manteno State Hospital, where she met the love of her life; the late Lester E. Taylor whom she married May 29, 1954.
She is survived by her children: Kate Rodenbach of Indianapolis, Indiana; Tim (Carrie) of Dwight; Scott of Mazon and Kathy (Late Dan) Taylor of Streator; also surviving are grandchildren, Sandie Taylor of California; Mark Taylor of Iowa; Jennifer (Nathan) Hovious of Streator; and Jeremy (Kelly) Wilken of New York. Great Grandchildren: Kelli and Dylan (Kaylee) Hovious; Rhiannon and Collin Wilken. Siblings Jim (Kay)Harris of St Anne and Robert Harris of Harrisburg; Special Cousin Betty Harris of Springfield and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and two sons Mark and Dan.
Barbara worked as a bookkeeper at the Manteno State Hospital until she became a mother to which she dedicated her life to raising her family. She had a love of reading, often reading several books at once, a love of gardens and flowers where she seemed to make everything grow, doing puzzles and Friday night outings with "the gang".
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 23, 2020