Bernice M. Gahm
Born: November 25, 1928; in Morris, IL
Died: December 3, 2019; in Peoria, IL
Bernice M. (Muffler) Gahm, 91, of Streator passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday at St. Patrick's Church in Ransom. Fr. Ghislain Inai will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4-7 P.M. Friday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. The rosary will be recited at 6:45 P.M.
Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Streator. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Born November 25, 1928 in Morris she was the daughter of Herbert and Mary (Gusta) Muffler. She married H. George Gahm on June 29, 1957 in Minooka. He preceded her in death on February 12, 1999.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet (Jeff) Allen of Morris; sons, Robert (Virginia Sue) Gahm of Streator and Steve (Jamie) Gahm of Streator; grandchildren, Amy Yusko of Decatur, Brad (Katie) Yusko of Mazon, Joe Yusko of Morton and Brandon Gahm of Streator; great grandchildren, Blake and Nathan Yusko of Mazon; a sister, Marie Starks of Minooka; several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Lucille Cassingham.
Born and raised in Morris she attended Morris grade schools and graduated from St. Angela Academy as the Valedictorian. She also attended St. Francis University in Joliet.
She and her husband farmed for many years together in the Ransom area.
She had taught at a one room school house in Morris early in her life. She later worked for Liberty Loan in Morris and also for Cargill Seeds in Grand Ridge.
She was an active member of St. Patrick's Church in Ransom and also the Altar and Rosary Society of her church. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Bernice was a loving mother and grandmother and dedicated her life to her family. She loved to follow all of her grandchildren in their various sports and school activities. She also remained active on the family farm into her 80's and loved being outside on the tractor or the mower.
The family would like to thank Heritage Health and the many wonderful staff members for the great care that they gave their mother. She was very active at Heritage and loved playing bingo and bunko and being involved with all the various activities.
Memorials may be directed to the Activity Fund at Heritage Health and Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 5, 2019