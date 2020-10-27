Bessie A. Hexdall
Bessie A. Hexdall, 109 ½, passed away Friday evening at Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehab Center in Morris with her family by her side.
Born April 19, 1911 in Iantha, MO, she was the daughter of Leroy and Mattie (Davidson) Watkins. During the great depression, she moved to Sheffield and lived with a family to help take care of their children and supervise cooking and cleaning. In 1948 she married Gordon Hexdall and they lived all of their married life in Morris. During World War II, she knitted sweaters for the U.S. Navy and in 1949 moved to Morris and built a home with her husband. She served as an election judge starting in 1950, and elections were held in her garage for years.
She also has been part of the Farm Extension and for years worked at the 4-H fair, where she could be found stirring the pork and beans.
Bessie is survived by her daughter, Barbara McAllister in Morris; her grandson, Tom (Jamie) Noon of Morris; two great grandchildren, Madison and Owen both at home; several nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gordon in 1986; five siblings.
She was a member of the First United Methodist. Bessie was an avid fan of the Chicago Bulls, enjoyed quilting, knitting, doing search a word, catered many meals for various groups and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to the donor's choice.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Sathurie, Pastor Patrick Lohse and Pastor Philip Peterson officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Inurnment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com
.