|
|
Beth Marie Carlson, age 73, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, early Sunday morning August 4, 2019 and into the presence of her Lord and Savior.
Beth was born to the late Thomas and Frances (Nelson) Clayton in Morris, IL on November 11, 1945. She attended Morris Grade and High School, graduating with the MCHS Class of 1963. Following graduation, she attended Moser Business School in Chicago. Beth briefly worked in Chicago for Patent Attorneys. She then worked at the Ammunition Procurement and Supply Agency in the Transportation Department from 1964-1968.
She married Gerry Carlson at the First United Methodist Church in Morris on December 19, 1964. Gerry and Beth had 3 boys, and she was a stay at home Mom until they were in school. She then worked for School District 54 as a lunch lady. In 1989 she began working as Secretary of the First Baptist Church, and served in that capacity for the past 28 years. Beth loved her Church Family and was involved in many ministries there.
She loved family occasions with her boys and their families and adored spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid Bridge player, and enjoyed time spent playing board games and cards with friends. She also loved listening to music.
She is survived by her husband Gerry; her three sons and daughters-in-law, Paul (Roberta) Carlson of Christiana, PA, Ken (Anja) Carlson of Ft. Myers, FL and Jeff (Amanda) Carlson of Morris; two grandsons, Aiden and Rowan Carlson; her sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl (Sigfried) Storz and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy (Gary) Kuntz of Morris; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents, sister Nancy Norman, and brother Tommy Clayton.
Preferred memorials may be made in Beth's name to the Building Fund of the First Baptist Church.
Visitation for Beth will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 1650 W. Route 6, Morris. A Celebration of Beth's Life will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Steve Larson officiating. Burial will be Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 8, 2019