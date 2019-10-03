Morris Herald-News Obituaries
Betty Anne Beal

Betty Anne Beal Obituary
Betty Anne Beal

(Nee Walker)

Age 88, a longtime Verona, IL resident, passed away peacefully Thursday September 26, 2019. She was born August 20, 1931 to the late Olive (nee Davies) and Ollie Walker and was raised and educated in Mazon. On March 15, 1952, Betty married Daniel Beal and together they raised their family in Verona being actively involved in all of their children's interests. Betty was especially proud of her grandchildren and was so thankful she was able to see them grow up and start their own families.

In addition to her husband of 67 years, she is also survived by her children, Darilyn Larsen, Debra (David) Buttry, Daniel (Peter Perry) Beal and Dana (Ronald) Bobinski; grandchildren, Stephanie (Blake) Longeway, Caitlin Larsen, Niall Larsen, Beth (Nathan) Setzer, Valerie (Robert) Czech, Danielle (Eric) Roebuck, Brittany (Kyle) Buttry-Watson, Zhenia Buttry, Matthew Bobinski, Lilah Bobinski and Jolene Bobinski; great-grandmother of Lessa, Fallon, Hunter and Keenan; Navy, Boston and Jetton; Leola, Greta and Thea; Christopher, Alister and Cole. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Jeanne Ronchetti and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; siblings, William (Crystal) Walker, Ollie (Lee) Walker, Gwen (Jesse) Gonnam, Dayre Walker (WWII), Donald and Robert in infancy; brother-in-law, Jack Ronchetti.

Betty was an amazing homemaker and an excellent seamstress. She thoroughly enjoyed hosting family gatherings and will be remembered fondly as a confidant who you could always count on for love and support, especially during life's challenges.

Betty had several pets over the years and held a special place in her heart for her beloved dog, Suzzi.

Visitation for Betty Beal will be held Sunday October 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 1201 W. Rt. 6 (at Deerpath Dr) Morris, IL. Funeral services will take place Monday October 7, 2019 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Ward Cemetery, Mazon Twp., IL. Memorials in Betty's name can be made to Ward Cemetery Association or Verona United Methodist Church. For more information please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 3, 2019
