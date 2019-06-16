Betty E. Williams



Born: October 8, 1933; in Mazon, IL



Died: June 13, 2019; in Mazon, IL



Betty E. Williams, 85, of Mazon, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at home with family at her bedside. She was born October 8, 1933 in Mazon, the fourth child of the late LaVerne and Geraldine (Murray) Babcock.



Raised and educated in Mazon, Betty attended schools there until her senior year, graduating from Morris High School. She was active in choir from the age of 8, singing with Park Street Congregational Church. Early on, she sang with her sisters in a trio, and she also sang in a quartet with three dear friends.



She worked for 13 years at Fox Correctional Center in Dwight as a Level 3 Tech.



Betty married the love of her life, Dale Williams, on July 28, 1951. He preceded her in death on July 10, 1986. She and Dale raised five children on the family farm in Highland Township. They were 4-H leaders for Highland Ag.



She was Our Grandma Betty to many, and GB to others, but also a gentle, loving Momma and Grandma. Family was her all.



She is survived by her children: Timothy (Donna), Trudy (Ronnie) Poyner, Elaine Marques, Thomas Williams, and Tina (Tom) Brockman; 19 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, with one due in December. Also surviving is her sister, Norma Engelhardt, brother-in-law, Dennis Williams, and sister-in-law, Donna Babcock.



Preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her parents; sisters, Patricia (Ed) Plett and Gwendolyn (Jim) Newport; brothers, Lowell (Darva), Max, Verne(Lorraine); in-laws, James (Violet) Williams, Robert (Ann) Williams, and Sandra Williams; grandchildren, Traci Marques, Evan Brockman, Miranda Brockman, and Ronette Clubb.



Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Celebration of Betty's Life will follow at 12:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Tyler Carrell of Park Street Church. Burial will be in Wheeler Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website. Published in Morris Herald-News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary