|
|
Betty Eby
Betty Eby, 98, formerly of Morris IL, died on August 27, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton (OH). Betty lived many places before OH, including VA, IL, WI, and IA... yet, most of all IL. Betty grew up in Waterloo, IA where she played the harp in her school orchestra. After High School, Betty worked for the Illinois Central Railroad in Waterloo and Chicago. In 1943 she married Bob Eby. Betty & Bob traveled extensively to visit family and go on adventures with friends. Betty enjoyed the Chicago Symphony, gardening, playing Bridge, walking, reading, her volunteer work, visits with her grandchildren & great-grandchildren, and delightful times with her friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Bob and oldest son Jim. Betty is survived by her son Stanford Eby and daughter Mary Eby (Terry Smith) of Yellow Springs, OH, daughter-in-law Jane (Dale Cunningham) of Norcross, GA; 4 grandchildren: Rob Eby (Lydia) of College Station, TX, Jacob Eby (Erica) of Norcross, GA, Leah Berkman (Mike) of Plain City, OH, and Carson Smith of Oakland, CA; 7 great-grandchildren: Brett of Salt Lake City, UT; Celeste, Alexis, Paige and Jacob of College Station, TX; Garrett and Meredith of Plain City, OH and by her many friends.
Later this fall, Betty's cremated remains will be placed next to Bob's at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton IL. Please enjoy a cup of tea, a chocolate malt or a glass of a white wine in honor of Betty. If desired, a contribution to a in Betty's name would be lovely.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 12, 2019