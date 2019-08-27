|
|
Betty Haldorson
(nee Petersen)
Age 94, a longtime Elwood, IL resident, passed away peacefully Saturday evening August 24, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Betty was born April 1, 1925 to the late Edith (Johnston) and Edward Petersen.
Beloved mother of Lee (Patricia) Haldorson, Bill (Maria Testa) Haldorson and Kathy (Don) Boyer; loving grandmother of Raymond Lee, Michael, Lisa; Lyndsay, Adam, Amanda, Laura, Matthew; Jeremy, Tandria, Raymond Paul, Jason, Kyle, Jaclyn, Harmony and Angela; devoted great-grandmother of 25 and proud great-great-grandmother of 13. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Haldorson; parents; one brother, LeRoy Petersen; two sisters, Margaret Friddle and Dorothy Stauffenberg and daughter-in-law, Kathy (Maxey) Haldorson.
Funeral services for Betty Haldorson will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Elwood Community Church, 101 S. Chicago Street, Elwood, IL where all friends and relatives can gather from 10:00 a.m. until services begin at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorial in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Elwood Community Church in her name would be appreciated. For information please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 27, 2019