Betty J. Kezerle
Born: March 13, 1932; in Morris, IL
Died: February 22, 2020; in Morris, IL
Betty J. Kezerle, 87, of Morris , passed away Saturday evening, February 22, 2020 at the Pointe at Morris Assistant Living with her loving family by her side.
Born March 13, 1932 in Morris, she was the daughter of Henry and Gladys(Williams)Lund. She was a graduate of Morris High School having grown up in the Morris community. She married Robert J. Kezerle and together they raised their family in Morris. Betty worked for Jack Hynds law attorney for over 30 years.
She is survived by her husband, Robert of Morris; three children, Robert W. (Sally)Kezerle of Sacramento, CA, Diane(Tom)Bishop Sr. of Braidwood and Karen Kezerle of Morris; four grandchildren, Robert Aiden(Joan), Tom(Daniela)Bishop, Jacob Bishop and Hannah Bishop; five great grandchildren, Mason, Ruby and Carter Bishop, Max and Mae; sister-in-law, Lily Kezerle of Crest Hill; several nieces, nephews and God daughters.
Preceding her in death were her parents; step father, Vernon Battersby; grandson, William Bishop; granddaughter, Abbey Bishop; two brothers, William(Jackie)Lund and Jack Lund.
She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church all of her life. She truly loved the Lord and holding others up in prayer.
Betty enjoyed reading, knitting, doing word puzzles, traveling with her husband Robert, exploring new restaurants and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. Interment will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.
For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 25, 2020