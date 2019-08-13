|
Betty L. Nelson
Born: December 31, 1929; Normal, IL
Died:August 10, 2019; Morris, IL
Betty L. Nelson, 89, of Morris, passed away early Saturday morning, August 10, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Center in Morris.
Born December 31, 1929 in Normal, she was the daughter of Anthony and Irma(Davidson)Bradley. She graduated from high school in Peoria and graduated from St. Frances Nursing School in Peoria. Betty served as a register nurse at the Navajo Indian Reservation near Fort Defiance, AZ for 2 years and later worked as a registered nurse at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
She married Harold Kenneth Nelson on February 20, 1957 in Spring Valley, Illinois. She resided on the Nelson family farm north of Morris for her entire life, except the last year in which she resided at The Pointe of Morris Senior Living.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, Harold of Morris, her loving children, Karen Nelson of Morris, Kim(Garron)Wright of Brentwood, TN and children Brooks and Nelson and Ken(Peggy)Nelson of Grants Pass, OR and their children Jessica and Eric.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, David Nelson.
Betty and Harold have been members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church all of their lives, where Betty enjoyed Bible study and Ladies Aid for decades. Also a member of the Grundy County Home Extension for many years.
Memorials may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or We Care of Grundy County.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at The Pointe at Morris Senior Living Community, Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Center and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their compassionate caring and support provided to mom and her family.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating. Inurnment will follow in Saratoga Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 13, 2019