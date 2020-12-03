Beverly D. Kneller
Born: August 10, 1938; in Black River Falls, WI
Died: December 1, 2020; in Morris, IL
Beverly D. Kneller, 82, of Morris, passed away Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Born on August 10, 1938 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Earl and Amelia (Zimmerman) Bemis. She graduated from Neillsville High School. She married Fred Kneller on September 1, 1971 in Joliet. They lived all of their married life in Morris. Beverly was employed for over 30 years as a bus driver and janitor at Saratoga Grade School.
She is survived by her husband, Fred; five children, Danny (Terri) Horswill, of Leland, Denise Balentine of Florence, Alabama, Robin Peterson of Morris, Rebecca (Donald) Pellens of Morris and Patrick (Lisa) Kneller of Morris; 19 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; two sisters.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society
or donor's choice.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com
.