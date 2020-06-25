Beverly J. Kuzel
1933 - 2020
Beverly J. Kuzel

Born: March 20, 1933; in Morris, IL

Died: June 22, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Beverly J. Kuzel, 87, of Coal City, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Joliet Area Hospice Home. She was born March 20, 1933 in Morris, the daughter of the late Joseph and Daisy Olson.

Bev was raised and educated in Morris. She excelled in baton twirling in high school and was listed in the 'Who's Who" Yearbook for baton twirling. She taught twirling and performed at different festivals throughout the area. Bev was interested in fashion and was a model early in her career.

After graduating high school, Bev went on to attend the McCormack Business School. For many years, she worked as a secretary with Uniroyal at the Joliet Arsenal. She married Warren Kuzel September 17, 1955 and together they made their home and raised their family in Coal City. Warren preceded her on June 2, 2020.

Bev is survived by her son, Joseph (Dr. Adrian Brown) Kuzel of McLean, VA; daughters: Susan Barger of Denver, CO and Linda (Randy) Surina of Everett, WA; five grandchildren: Michael Barger, Kristen Barger, Carley Surina, John Kuzel, and Mark Kuzel; one sister, JoAnn Olson of Charlotte, NC; sister-in-law, Charlene Olson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren; her parents; a daughter Jeannie Marie in infancy; two brothers: Gerald Olson and Owen (Betty) Olson; and one sister, Karine (Emil) Buberle.

Visitation will be held 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Beverly's Life will be held at the funeral home at 12:00 pm, Friday, June 26, 2020 ,officiated by Pastor Patrick Lohse of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's name to a recipient of the donor's choice.

Safe social distancing measures will be practiced. An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
JUN
26
Burial
01:30 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
