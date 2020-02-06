|
|
Beverly J. Lewis
Born: January 13, 1934; in Buckingham, IL
Died: February 2, 2020; in Morris, IL
Beverly J. Lewis, 86, of Morris, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehab in Morris. She was born January 13, 1934 in Buckingham, Illinois, the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Jordan) Neth.
Beverly married John "Jack" Lewis October 4, 1953. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was employed by Sparks Cleaners for 14 years, Humeston Pharmaceutical Distributing Company (Morris) for 22 years, and Joliet Valves (Minooka) for 14 years until retirement.
She is survived by one son, Lance (Deb) of Plainfield, IL; two granddaughters, Heather (Jeff) Bankowski of Morris and Kristin (Eric) Colognesi of Braidwood; great-grandchildren: Zachary (Alyssa) Bankowski of Minot, ND, Brooklyn Bankowski and Sylas Bankowski; one brother, Robert (Carolyn) Neth of Columbus, IN, and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Berard and Geri Lanche of Apache Junction, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.
Beverly was known for her contagious smile, and lived her life by the Golden Rule. Her hobbies included being outdoors, planting and tending to her many flowers, feeding the birds, enjoying a good book, and caring for the many pets she had throughout her life. Her true joy and passion was the love and pride she had for her family and friends, and the times shared with them. The legacy she leaves behind was her selfless love that she freely gave to those she knew.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 8th, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, located at 301 W. Washington Street in Morris. A Celebration of Beverly's Life will immediately follow at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Kevin Yandell of New Community Christian Church. Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded. Private graveside service will take place at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's name to her favorite animal shelter, Pet Project, at 2676 E. 2575th Rd, Marseilles, IL 61341.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 6, 2020