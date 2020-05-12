Beverly J. Thompson
Born: September 27, 1937; in Ottawa, IL
Died: May 9, 2020; in Morris, IL
Beverly J. Thompson, 82, of Morris, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Born September 27, 1937 in Ottawa, she was the daughter of William and Wilda (Bagley) Houge. She married Duane Lowell Thompson on June 2, 1956 at the Bethlehem Lutheran church in Morris. For 58 years they have resided in Morris. Beverly worked for over 15 years at the Morris Dairy Queen after her children all were in school. She then retired to enjoy her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Lorraine (Budd) Bieber of Osewgo, Duane (Diane)Thompson of Coal City, Dennis (Karen) Thompson of Walnut, Rosemary (Michael) Staszak of Darien, Peggy Sempert of Morris and Steve Thompson of Champaign; 12 loving grandchildren, Brent (Sarah) Thompson, Angie McKinney, Chad (Christen) Thompson, Michael Thompson, Jaime (Travis) Huskey, Paul (Gaylin) Thompson, Cameron Meyer, Nicole Staszak, Mallory Davis, Brittany Davis, Ben Thompson and Cheyenne Thompson; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Cobler of Marseilles; two brothers, William Hogue of Oklahoma and Dale Hogue of Texas.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Duane Lowell Thompson on April 29, 2015 and one brother, Donald Hogue.
She enjoyed spending her past time hours sewing and crocheting for her family members.
Memorials may be given to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Diabetes Association or donor's choice.
Private graveside services for the family will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Morris with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 12, 2020.