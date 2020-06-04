Beverly M. Dunn
1936 - 2020
Beverly M. Dunn

Born: February 8, 1936; in Marseilles, IL

Died: June 1, 2020; in Morris, IL

Beverly M. Dunn, 83, of Seneca, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Gardens of Parke Point Assisted Living Center in Morris.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Seneca. Osborne Nelson Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Beverly was born on February 8, 1936 in Marseilles to George Hill and Lena (Pellegrini) Harrison. She married William Dunn on June 9, 1956 at St. Patrick's Church in Seneca.

She lived south of Seneca with her husband for many years. She was a homemaker for many years before working at Farm & Fleet in Ottawa. Grandma Dunn as she was fondly referred to by her grandson's friends was famous for her "Chocolate Chip Cookies". Everyone would always stop to say Hi and ask her if she had any cookies or what her secret was. She was always seen attending all of her grandsons activities at SHS. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and hearing about her activities within the Special Olympics. She loved attending the Pellegrini Family Reunion and catching up with her family each year.

Beverly is survived by two children, Steve (Stacey) Dunn, and Julie (Mike) Malcolm. Grandchildren, Justin (Kristy) Malcolm, Katie Malcolm and Andrew (Alex) Dunn. Great-grandchildren Jackson and Natalie Malcolm and one sister Colleen Ugolini. In addition to many nieces and nephews and wonderful cousins on her Pellegrini side of the family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William, two sisters Shirley Willett and Susan Cooper.

Memorial may be directed to St. Patrick's Church in Seneca or Special Connections of Grundy County located in Morris.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home
