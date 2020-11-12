Bonnie Ann Carino
Born: April 17, 1941; in Berwyn, IL
Died: October 31, 2020; in Minooka, IL
Bonnie Ann Carino (nee Herbold), 79, passed away peacefully October 31st, 2020 at home in Minooka, IL with family by her side. She was the wife of Gerald Carino recently celebrating 57 years of marriage on October 26th, 2020.
Born on April 17, 1941 in Berwyn, IL and adopted by Henry & Evelyn Herbold of Downers Grove, IL in 1946. She graduated from Downers Grove Community High School in 1959, and worked as a secretary most of her working years until she retired in 2000.
Jerry and Bonnie were regular ballroom dancers at The Willowbrook Ballroom. She was an avid reader and connoisseur of coffee. Bonnie also liked to crochet in her spare time. She will be fondly remembered for her uncanny ability to strike up a friendly conversation with anyone, anywhere, and at anytime.
Bonnie is survived by her loving husband Jerry Carino, sons James (Traci) Carino of Earlville, IL, Peter (Jeanne) Carino of Burbank, CA, David (Tina Nall) Carino of Minooka, IL, and daughter Evelyn (John) Peterson of Villa Park, IL, grandchildren Thomas, Aaron, Zoe, Joel, Dominic, Marcus, Jacklyn, John, Raelyn, Rylee, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Evelyn and granddaughter Tina Carino.
Memorial service to be held at a future date TBD. For further information, please email David at david.ca
rino74@gmail.com. As per Bonnie's request, cremation rights have been accorded, and internment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Woods of Minooka for their compassionate care.