Bryan J. Roudis
1966 - 2020
Bryan J. Roudis

Born: August 25, 1966; in Morris, IL

Died: August 8, 2020; in Gretna, LA

Age 53 of Morris, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center - West Bank Campus in Gretna, Louisiana.

Born August 25, 1966 in Morris, Bryan James is a son of June (nee Rhodes) Roudis and the late Frank J. Roudis. He was raised and educated in Morris, and graduated from Morris High School with the Class of 1984. Bryan was a boat captain, beginning his career with Material Services in Morris, and most recently held employment with Gulf South Marine Transportation, Inc. He loved spending time outdoors and being on the water boating, particularly in the Florida Keys. Bryan was an avid fan of Notre Dame college football, and especially enjoyed playing card games and dice. He was a big music fan and took pleasure in going to concerts. More than anything, family was Bryan's main priority and he cherished any time we was able to spend with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Holly (nee Brooks) Roudis of Morris, whom he married on June 21, 2015 in Key West, Florida; his mother, June Roudis of Morris, three children: Keri (Maurice) McIntosh, Skyler Roudis, and Abby Valerio, all of Morris; four grandchildren: Grace and Jayce Young, Maurice McIntosh, Jr., and Aviona Hoyt; his brother, Scott (Karen) Roudis of Morris, mother-in-law, Donna (Jim) Ferguson of Morris, father-in-law, Doug (Teri) Brooks of Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas, aunt and uncle: Robert (Debbie) Rhodes of Dwight and Nancy (Sam) Shelton-Young of Diamond; as well as several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Bryan was preceded in death by his father, Frank, his maternal and paternal grandparents, one brother in infancy, and his uncle, Harry Rhodes, Jr.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Reeves Funeral Home, 408 East Washington Street (one block east of Illinois Route 47), in Morris from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Facemasks will be required for all attendees, and funeral home staff will assist in maintaining proper social distancing standards.

A private funeral service will be held following the visitation. A live stream of these services will be made available for those who wish to participate remotely at 7:00 p.m., by logging onto Bryan's memorial page on the funeral home website.

Flameless cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Bryan's memory to the Ronald McDonald House, or to any local animal shelter out of respect for Bryan's love of all animals.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, and share Bryan's memorial page by logging onto www.ReevesFuneral.com

Funeral services and green flameless cremation arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Morris (815) 942-2500.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Reeves Funeral Home - Morris
AUG
20
Funeral
07:00 PM
logging onto Bryan's memorial page on the funeral home website
Funeral services provided by
Reeves Funeral Home - Morris
408 East Washington Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-2500
