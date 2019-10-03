|
Bryon S. Paszek
Born: August 8, 1975; in Des Moines, IA
Died: September 28, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Bryon S. Paszek, 44, of Morris, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Presence Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet. He was born August 8, 1975 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Susan Garcia and the late Darwin Paszek.
Raised and educated in Morris, Bryon graduated from Morris Community High School with the Class of '94. He proudly served his country with the United States Army from July 14, 1994 until his honorable discharge on August 10, 2001, achieving the rank of Sergeant. Bryon married Jacqueline "Jaki" Halstead on September 12, 2009.
Bryon was employed at Costco Meat Packaging as a Sanitation Manager. He was very involved with the Hands of Dignity and Hope Outreach program.
Bryon was a huge fan of football, especially the Green Bay Packers. A favorite pastime was taking Jaki to the shooting range, but Bryon's true love was his family.
He is survived by his wife, Jaki; three children: Alyssa; Petty Officer Avery, and Casey Lee Ness; his mother Susan (stepfather, Robert); one sister, Lynn (Jeff) Springer; two brothers, Craig Paszek and Darin Smith; stepsister, Cindy Graham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his father, Darwin, and stepmother, Jennie.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. A Celebration of Bryon's Life will follow at 7 p.m., officiated by Rev. Dr. Roy Backus of the First Presbyterian Church of Morris. Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. with military honors conducted by the Morris Color Guard. Family and friends wishing to attend military honors and committal service should be at the funeral home no later than 12:30 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bryon's name to the family for distribution to multiple charity organizations.
