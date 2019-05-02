Carl David Thomas



Born: July 23, 1940



Died: April 26, 2019



Carl David Thomas, 78, of rural Marseilles, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.



A celebration of his life will be held on July 20.



Carl was born July 23, 1940, in Kentucky to William Thomas and Goldie (Smothers) Thomas. He married Carolyn Burke in 1962. She survives.



Also surviving are two children, Kevin of rural Marseilles and Brent (Sue) of Waterloo, Canada; three grandchildren, Hunter of Chicago, (US Army Capt.) Seth of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Missy of Waterloo, Canada; one brother Sam (Chris) of Streator; and sisters Vivian (Mike) Davis of rural Seneca and Faye Colvin of Campbellsville, Kentucky.



He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Jimmy and Glenn; and five sisters, Mildred Gillenwater, Charlotte Ottens, Geraldine Rotramel, Imogene Underwood and Irene Thomas.



Carl and his family raised and showed Appaloosa horses for 30 years. He was passionate about auctions and anvils. He was a member of Laborers' Union Local 393 for more than 40 years.



Memorials may be sent to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, https://cholangiocarcinoma.org.