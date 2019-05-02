Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl David Thomas


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl David Thomas Obituary
Carl David Thomas

Born: July 23, 1940

Died: April 26, 2019

Carl David Thomas, 78, of rural Marseilles, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.

A celebration of his life will be held on July 20.

Carl was born July 23, 1940, in Kentucky to William Thomas and Goldie (Smothers) Thomas. He married Carolyn Burke in 1962. She survives.

Also surviving are two children, Kevin of rural Marseilles and Brent (Sue) of Waterloo, Canada; three grandchildren, Hunter of Chicago, (US Army Capt.) Seth of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Missy of Waterloo, Canada; one brother Sam (Chris) of Streator; and sisters Vivian (Mike) Davis of rural Seneca and Faye Colvin of Campbellsville, Kentucky.

He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Jimmy and Glenn; and five sisters, Mildred Gillenwater, Charlotte Ottens, Geraldine Rotramel, Imogene Underwood and Irene Thomas.

Carl and his family raised and showed Appaloosa horses for 30 years. He was passionate about auctions and anvils. He was a member of Laborers' Union Local 393 for more than 40 years.

Memorials may be sent to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, https://cholangiocarcinoma.org.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.