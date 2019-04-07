Carl G. Worth



Carl G. Worth, age 53, of Morris, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.



Carl was born July 14, 1965 in San Francisco, CA, and was a graduate of DeVry University. He was the owner and operator of Vortex Vending.



Carl loved baseball and loved traveling and visiting ball parks throughout the country. His favorite teams were the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was also a generous and caring person supporting many local and national organizations and causes. He loved life and was the constant in his wife's life.



Surviving are his beloved wife, Stori (nee Phelps) Worth of Morris; his children, Kimberly Worth and David Worth, both of Denver, CO; his step-sons, Benjamin Hart of Verona, and Nate Hart of Morris; his parents, Gerald and Phoebe (nee Kellogg) Worth of Napa, CA; and one sister, Carolyn (Kyle) Rasmusen of Napa, CA; six nieces and nephews, Duke, Katie, Ally, Jake and Julia Rasmusen, and Alivia Phelps; and his wife's parents, Robert (the late Mary Jo) Salyers.



A Memorial Gathering for Carl Worth will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive, Morris. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be private.



Memorials in his name to would be appreciated.



Memorials in his name to would be appreciated.