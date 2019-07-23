Catharine H. Broderick



Born: April 12, 1931



Died: July 17, 2019



Catharine H. Broderick (nee Clennon), 88, of Morris, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.



Born in Joliet, raised in Minooka, she was the daughter of John and Catharine (nee Corcoran)Clennon.



Catharine worked for US Rubber, she was a stay home mom raising her seven children, while she owned and operated the Tastee Freez in Morris for several years with her family. She cared for several elderly Morris residents. Finally retiring from the job that brought her so much joy, caring for the children of Steve and Diane Jorstad. She enjoyed playing games, spending time and spoiling her grandchildren. She also loved to cook and bake for her family. She was an avid Cubs and Bulls fan.



She is survived by her children, Michael, William, Jacqueline, Carolyn, Lynn Vidal, Robert, and Jill(Mike)Mills; grandchildren, Kelli(Louis)Farber, Alex Vidal, Jack and Brenna Mills; great grandchildren, Ruby and Hank Farber and several nieces and nephews. Also dear to her heart, Jordan and Kyle Jorstad and friend of 70 years Marilynn Plese.



Preceding her in death, her son Patrick in infancy(1956), her parents John and Catharine Clennon, her sisters Patricia Webster, Betty Olson and brother William Clennon.



"To the world you are a mother, to me you are the world"



Per Kathy's wishes a private family graveside service was held.



Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in memory of Catharine to Special Connections of Grundy County, At Home Quality Care- Morris and Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Arrangements have been entrusted with Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com. Published in Morris Herald-News on July 23, 2019