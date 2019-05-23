Charlene C. Fruland



Born: January 19, 1937



Died: May 20, 2019



Charlene C. Fruland, 82, of Morris, passed away early Monday morning, May 20, 2019 following a long illness.



Born January 19, 1937 in Morris, she was the daughter of Charles and Genevieve (Collins)Anderson. She attended ICS and St. Raymond's Grade School, graduated from Morris High school with Class of 1955, and attended Northwestern University. She married Paul Fruland on June 10, 1956 at the Immaculate Conception Church.



She is survived by her husband of 62 years, her children: DiAnn Hillesland, Winnetka, IL, Mike Fruland, Cincinnati, OH, Heidi Wozniak (Bob), Winnetka, IL, Eric (Ann) Fruland, Northbrook, IL. Her grandchildren: Zach Hillesland (Claire), Haley Hillesland, Michael Fruland (fianc Ali Siavelis), Josh Fruland, Lauren Fruland Rerucha (John), Wyatt Fruland, Meg Wozniak, Matt Wozniak, Lila Fruland, Will Fruland, her nieces and nephews: Ed Harseim (Jan), Carlene Harseim Reid (Dave), Tom Harseim, Amy Fruland Smock, Lt. Col. Brian Fruland (Shauna), her brother-in-law Dick and Kathy Fruland.



Preceded in death by her parents, sister Peggy Harseim, brothers-in-law Mel Harseim and Doug Fruland and son-in-law Dan Hillesland.



Char's life was a testament of love to her family, friends and faith.



Memorials may be directed to the Immaculate Conception Church or to the Morris Hospital.



A mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church with Fr. Ronald Margherio officiating. Intermnent will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church.



Published in Morris Herald-News on May 23, 2019