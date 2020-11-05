1/
Charlene Valerio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlene Valerio

Born: July 20, 1925

Died: October 25, 2020

Charlene "Sis" Valerio, passed away on October 25, 2020, at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born on July 20, 1925, to Fred C. and Anna Mae (Lutz) Brooks of Morris. Sis lived in Morris all her life. She married Robert "Denny" Valerio on October 9, 1944, in Morris, and had two sons, Robert and Richard. Sis was a beautician for many years; first with a beauty shop in her home and later she, along with two of her sisters, opened a salon in Ottawa.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Lynn) Valerio; grandchildren, Derek(Jane) Valerio, Kristin (Paul) Ehrman of Morris and Amanda (Mark) Reid of Crysler, Ontario, Canada; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Stephanie Ehrman, Jacob Shroba, Arlene, Gabriel, Caleb, Noah, Aaron, and Robert Valerio and a sister, Betty Ann Hehn of California, formerly of Ottawa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert in 1991; her son, Richard in 1969; brothers, William, Raymond, Bernard "Sonny", Richard,Robert and her twin Charles Brooks; sisters, Helen Hesterman, Myrtle Odom, Dorothy Button, Marjorie Hauge, Beverly Quinn, and Norma Aspel.

As it was Sis' wish, cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services at Evergreen Cemetery in Morris will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris. For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-5040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved