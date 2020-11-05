Charlene Valerio
Born: July 20, 1925
Died: October 25, 2020
Charlene "Sis" Valerio, passed away on October 25, 2020, at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born on July 20, 1925, to Fred C. and Anna Mae (Lutz) Brooks of Morris. Sis lived in Morris all her life. She married Robert "Denny" Valerio on October 9, 1944, in Morris, and had two sons, Robert and Richard. Sis was a beautician for many years; first with a beauty shop in her home and later she, along with two of her sisters, opened a salon in Ottawa.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Lynn) Valerio; grandchildren, Derek(Jane) Valerio, Kristin (Paul) Ehrman of Morris and Amanda (Mark) Reid of Crysler, Ontario, Canada; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Stephanie Ehrman, Jacob Shroba, Arlene, Gabriel, Caleb, Noah, Aaron, and Robert Valerio and a sister, Betty Ann Hehn of California, formerly of Ottawa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert in 1991; her son, Richard in 1969; brothers, William, Raymond, Bernard "Sonny", Richard,Robert and her twin Charles Brooks; sisters, Helen Hesterman, Myrtle Odom, Dorothy Button, Marjorie Hauge, Beverly Quinn, and Norma Aspel.
As it was Sis' wish, cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services at Evergreen Cemetery in Morris will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris. For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com