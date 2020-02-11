|
|
Charles B Stitt
Born: November 27, 1944; in Morris, IL
Died: February 8, 2020; in Jefferson City, MO
Charles B Stitt, 75, of Marble Hill, Mo., died on Feb 8, 2020, at River City Living Community in Jefferson City, Mo. Born on Nov. 27, 1944, in Morris, Illinois, he was the son of Lyle B. and Mary Lois Ames Stitt.
He moved to Marble Hill in 1992 with his wife Lois Stitt and family to work as a farmer and draftsman. Southeast Missouri is where Lois and Chuck raised their family of five children. Chuck (as he is known to friends and relatives) loved to tinker on old cars and had many restoration projects in the works at all times. In his younger years his career as a draftsman at John Deere in Moline led him to a love of all things John Deere. He would frequently be found admiring, working on, and engaging in conversations on all things John Deere. He was a loving father and was always there to support and help when needed by family or friends.
He is survived by five children: Nathan (Holly) Stitt, Crystal Allen, Jenny (Jonny) Kent, John (April) Stitt, and Anthony Stitt; a brother Jerry (Dixie) Stitt; a sister Marilyn Anderson; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and three brothers.
Visitation and service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Hutchings Funeral Chapel in Marble Hill from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m.
Visitation will also be held in Morris, Illinois at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A Celebration of Charles' Life will begin at 11:30 a.m. , officiated by Pastors Jeff Thayer and Jon Knockenmus. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be served in the Celebration Room at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ward Cemetery in Verona, IL.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 11, 2020