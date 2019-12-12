|
|
Charles C. Gianino
Born: April 3, 1936; in Oglesby, IL
Died: December 8, 2019; in Morris, IL
Charles C. "Chuck" Gianino, Age 83, of Morris, IL passed away peacefully at his home Sunday December 8, 2019. He was born April 3, 1936 to the late Lena (Gillio) and John Gianino in Oglesby, IL where he was raised. He was a graduate of LaSalle Peru High School, following graduation; Chuck furthered his education attending more classes and was a United States Army Veteran.
Beloved husband of 54 years to Madeline (nee Daley) Gianino; loving father of Mark Gianino and Cherie (Robert) Chan; proud grandfather of Alexander and Elysa Chan; Megan and Austin Gianino; dear brother of Jim (Carol) Gianino; fond uncle of several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John and Joseph Gianino.
Chuck retired from Lyondell Basell after many years of dedicated service and was formerly employed by Kroger Grocery Store as a manager. He was a master gardener as well as a true outdoorsman who especially enjoyed fishing as well as hiking, camping, hunting and bird watching.
All friends and relatives are invited to gather on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 600 E. Jackson Street, Morris from 9:30 a.m. until a Memorial Mass is celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church would be appreciated. For more information please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 12, 2019