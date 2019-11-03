Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
Charles Rivett

Charles Rivett Obituary
Charles Rivett

Charles Rivett, 89, of Seneca, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital, surrounded by his beloved family.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 p. m. Saturday, November 2, at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 10 a. m. to 12 p. m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt Hope Cemetery in Seneca at a later date.

Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 3, 2019
