Charles Rivett
Charles Rivett, 89, of Seneca, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital, surrounded by his beloved family.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p. m. Saturday, November 2, at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 10 a. m. to 12 p. m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt Hope Cemetery in Seneca at a later date.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 3, 2019