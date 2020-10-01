1/1
Charles W. Tabler Sr.
Charles William Tabler, Sr.

Born: September 1, 1938; in Morris, IL

Died: September 26, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Charles William "Bill" Tabler, Sr., age 82 and a lifelong resident of Morris, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Born September 1, 1938 in Morris, Illinois, Charles William was the youngest of (11) children born to Lee and Marie (Griffin) Tabler. He was raised in Morris and graduated from Morris High School with the Class of 1957. On September 10, 1960, Bill married Ramona Le Rette and together they made their home and raised their family in the Morris community. Bill worked many years for the City of Morris until his retirement. A devout Catholic, Bill was an active parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris. He volunteered for P.A.D.S and in years past coached. Bill enjoyed riding his bike, going to the movies and was a fierce Chicago White Sox fan, who like many shed a tear of joy when they won the World Series. In addition, Bill enjoyed cheering on Notre Dame, the Kansas City Chiefs and of course the Morris Redskins.

Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Ramona; three children: Bill, Jr. (Betty) Tabler, Jim (Pam) Tabler and Lee Ann (Joel) Franklin; his grandchildren, whom he adored: Charlie Tabler, Andrew (Meghan) Tabler, Abigail Tabler, Daniel Tabler, Alex Tabler, Elizabeth "Lily" (Andy) Jackson, David Tabler, Rachael Tabler-Click, Chris (Tammy) Franklin, and Jon (Patricia) Franklin; his little loves (great grandchildren): Celia Tabler, Lucas Jackson, Annabel Click, Roderick Click, Cole Franklin and Luke Franklin, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, and (10) siblings.

A private family visitation will be held, as well as a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris. Those wishing to participate in the funeral services are welcome to join the family for the live streamed funeral available on Bill's memorial page, beginning Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Jason Stone will officiate, and burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Morris. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Bill's grandchildren.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to caregivers at Morris Hospital, as well as at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home for the extraordinary care and compassion which was given to Bill over the past month.

Preferred memorials in lieu of flowers may be made as gifts in Bill's memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 514 E. Jackson Street, Morris, IL 60450, Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 or to a charity of the donor's choosing.

Family and friends are encouraged to sign the guest book, upload photographs and share Bill's memorial page online through social media by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com/obituary/Bill-Tabler

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Morris. (815-942-2500)


Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 1, 2020.
