Charlotte A. Tuntland
Born: March 23, 1925; in Grundy County, IL
Died: January 2, 2020; in Morris, IL
Charlotte A. Tuntland, 94, of Morris, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, January 2, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehab Center in Morris.
Born March 23, 1925 in Nettle Creek Township, Grundy County, Illinois, she was the daughter of Austin and Celia (Thorson)Tuntland.
She is survived by three nephews; Ronald(Carol) Ness of Morris, Kevin Drake and Vernon Drake , both of Marseilles; one niece, Carol(Duane)Christian of Newark; Also, several grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Roselyn(Stanley)Ness, Beverly Zingre and Barbara Drake; a brother, Arlon Tuntland and a brother in infancy, Sylvester Tuntland; Also, preceding her were two nieces, Jacolyn Sternal and Lynette Lowery.
Charlotte received her primary education from schools in Grundy County including Hoge Grade School and Morris High School with the class of 1944. She received her Nursing degree from the Lutheran Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago in 1947.
During her lifelong nursing career, she worked in hospitals in Denver and Los Angeles. She also spent several years working for the Santa Fe Railroad as a courier nurse and eventually as a nurse supervisor. In 1971, when Amtrak took over the passenger rail service, she took a job with the CAN Ins. Co. in Chicago where she worked as a company nurse until her retirement.
She was a lifelong member of West Lisbon Lutheran Church where she was confirmed with the class of 1937.
Charlotte was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and in her younger years enjoyed skiing and golfing. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Memorials can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice or to the donor's choice.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris, with Pastor Steven C. Lombardo officiating. Interment will follow in West Lisbon Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 7, 2020