Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation Society Chicago
5942 W. Touhy Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 588-2743
For more information about
Charlotte Mayden
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Mayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Colvin Mayden


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Colvin Mayden Obituary
Charlotte Colvin Mayden

Born: November 16, 1937

Died: November 13, 2019

Charlotte Colvin Mayden, 81, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

She was born November 16, 1937 in Strong, AR, the daughter of the late A.A. and Frankie Ruth (Wells) Colvin.

Raised in El Dorado, AR, she graduated from the EHS and then received her B.S. In Education from the University of South Arkansas. She taught elementary school in Texas, Louisiana, and at Erienna School in Morris, IL.

Charlotte loved playing golf and bridge and attending her weekly Bible Study groups. She loved the Lord with all her heart and knew she was going Home. Her family finds great comfort in that knowledge.

She married the love of her life, Walter Mayden, in 1962. She enjoyed and was quite proud of her children and grandchildren. She and Walter recently moved back to Morris to be closer to their family and loved being able to spend so much time with them.

She is survived by her husband, Walter; daughters, Mitzi (Steve) Gross of Morris, IL and Melissa (Dan) Lundberg of Batavia, IL. Grandchildren Samantha (Nate) Pastorik of Tampa, FL; Jamie, Jancy, and Joe Lundberg of Batavia, IL. Sisters JoBeth (Eddie) Wisner of St. Petersburg, FL and Gail (Steve) Carter of Horseshoe Bay, TX.A private family service will be held at home on Saturday, November 16, which would have been her 82nd birthday.

Memorials in her name may be made to the First Baptist Church of Morris, IL.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -