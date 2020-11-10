Charlotte M. Berkland
Died: November 4, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska
Charlotte M. Berkland, 90, formerly of Morris, IL, passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Charlotte farmed near Morris with her husband, Sherman and was a long time employee at Baum's.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Ed) Baburek and sister Julia Thompson.
In addition to her parents Vernon and Ethel Johnson, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman, son, Thomas E. Berkland, brother, Donald Johnson, and sisters, Mabel Fight, Ruth Greve and Pearl Laing.
She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morris.
Memorials may be given to the animal rescue of the donor's choice.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Saratoga Cemetery in Morris with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Saratoga Cemetery in Morris with Pastor Patrick Lohse officiating.
