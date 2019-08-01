|
|
Charlotte M. Farrell
(nee Bohner)
Born: April 10, 1951; in Watseka, IL
Died: July 25, 2019; in Morris, IL
Age 68 of Morris, passed away Thursday July 25, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Morris.
Born April 10, 1951 in Watseka, Illinois, Charlotte Mae was the daughter of Charles and Lulu (nee Bowen) Bohner. She was raised on a farm between Watseka and Sheldon, and graduated from Sheldon High School with the Class of 1969. Charlotte attended college at Illinois State University School of Education, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree, and later completed her Administrative Certificate. She also earned a Master's Degree from National Louis University College of Education.On May 22, 1982 Charlotte married Michael William Farrell in the First United Methodist Church of Morris, and together they made their home in Morris. She began her teaching career with Morris School District 54 in 1973, and was employed with the district for seventeen years, before moving on to Seneca Grade School where she served as the technology coordinator until her retirement in 2008.
Charlotte was an active member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society for teachers, as well as the First United Methodist Church where she participated in the Morris United Methodist Women's Group and Rebecca's Circle. She and Michael loved to spend their free time together traveling, very seldom going to the same place twice. Charlotte was also an avid reader with mystery novels being her favorite genre.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years: Michael Farrell of Morris, and one brother-in-law: Martin Farrell of Ripon, Wisconsin; as well as numerous cousins.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be Friday August 2, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 118 West Jackson Street, in Morris from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Robert Sathuri will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Morris.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Charlotte's memory to: Morris United Methodist Women or Illinois State University College of Education.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 1, 2019