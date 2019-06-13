Charlotte M. Vodacek



Born: November 24, 1942



Died: June 9, 2019



Charlotte "Char" M. Vodacek, 76, of Mazon, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Central DuPage Hospital. She was born in Morris on November 24, 1942, the daughter of the late Enar and Sarah (Isham) Nelson.



Raised and educated in Mazon, Char graduated from Mazon Township High School with the Class of '61. She married Thomas Vodacek on April 14, 1962.



Char worked as a waitress for many years at Seven Gables and the Rockwell Inn and as a bartender at Bud's Tap and the American Legion. She loved country music and was a huge supporter of the current President. Char enjoyed going to the "Boat" and spending time with her family.



She is survived by her husband, Thomas; daughter Debra (Mike) Sinnott of Verona and son Troy (Kathryn) Vodacek of Urbana; grandchildren: Joshua (Meghan) Slattery, Zachary (Alaina) Sinnott, Jordan (Ashlee) Sinnott, Alyssa (Austin) Dillavou, and Tyler (Emilee Furrow) Vodacek; great-grandchildren: Kendall and Paige Slattery, David, Hadley, Benjamin, Ian, and Connor Sinnott, and another great-grandchild expected in July. Also survived by a sister, Sharon DiJohn of Summerlin, Nevada, and a brother, Douglas Nelson.



Preceded in death by her brother Mitchell Nelson, and sisters, Lucinda Kavanaugh, Sylvia Wallin, and Sandra Burkhart.



The family will celebrate Char's life privately with a visitation Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:30 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mazon Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website. Published in Morris Herald-News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary