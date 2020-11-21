Cheryl Jean Pillsbury
Born: August 24, 1947; in Springfield, IL
Died: November 18, 2020; in Naperville, IL
Cheryl Jean Pillsbury, 73, of Morris, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL. Cheryl was born on August 24, 1947, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of the late Richard and Anna Marie (Elliott) Pillsbury.
Raised in Petersburg, IL, Cheryl graduated from Harris High School in 1965. In 1969 she graduated from Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL, with a Bachelor's Degree in English. After college Cheryl moved to Morris and began her teaching career at Minooka High School, where she retired as the English Department Chairman after 47 years. Cheryl touched the lives of many teachers, students and families. Currently, she was happily employed by Cleek Plumbing in Morris. Cheryl was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Cheryl loved traveling. She served as a consultant and principal for Best Educational Organization Kinglee High School in Zhengzhou, China. Her last adventure was to Africa to enjoy a safari in Tanzania. Cheryl also loved flower gardening and entertaining her staff, co-workers and friends in her home. However, what Cheryl loved most was spending time with her family.
Cheryl is survived by her siblings; twin sister Carol Pillsbury, Bruce Pillsbury, Keith (Connie) Pillsbury and Lisa Pillsbury; nieces Kaleigh Pillsbury, Amanda Lemos, Betsy Nowicki and Jessica Lanie; several great nieces and nephews, aunts Gerrie Pillsbury and Jane Weir; one uncle William Honore; several cousins and countless friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Anna Marie; sister Marcia Hohimer; sister-in-law Libby Pillsbury; aunts Lois Honore and Rozena Binger and uncles David Weir, Earl Pillsbury, Glenn Pillsbury and Howard Pillsbury.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A mass will follow at 7:00 pm. Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 1:00 pm in Rose Hill Cemetery located in Petersburg, IL. The service will be recorded and posted on the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society
.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, safe social distancing will be required, and visitors are asked to wear masks during the services.
