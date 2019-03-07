Cherry E. Robinson



Cherry E. Robinson (nee Spencer), age 83, of Newark, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019, at The Parc at Joliet with family at her side. Cherry was born in Berry, AL, moving to Mississippi when she was six years old. She met the love of her life, Roy, when she was in high school; they married when he returned from his service in the United States Navy and moved to the Joliet, Illinois area around 1955. Cherry and Roy "Ray" Robinson made their home in Woodridge, Minooka and finally Lisbon, Illinois. She retired from General Motors/Fisher body division, in the accounting office as an accountant, after 32 years of dedicated service. Cherry loved spending their winters in Texas and especially enjoyed the RV trips they took. She loved painting still life, gardening, crossword puzzles and sewing.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Clara (nee Harbin) Spencer; one brother, Quincy (Joyce) Spencer; brother-in-law, James Robinson; and nephew, Mark Weber.



Cherry is survived by her loving husband, Roy Ray Robinson of Lisbon; four sisters, Laverne (Clarence) Weber of St. Louis, Missouri, Patsy (Larry) Lounsbury of Las Vegas, Nevada, Myra (Don) Peckenpaugh of West Virginia and Sally Underhill of Joliet; and two brothers, Will Spencer of Bolingbrook, IL and Henry (Vicki) Spencer of Las Vegas, NV. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



Visitation for Cherry E. Robinson will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive, Morris with Pastor Steve Larson officiating. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.



For more information, please call 815-942-5040 or visit her Memorial tribute at www.fredcdames.com