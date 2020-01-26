|
Chris underhill
Perhaps you signed the memory book, and then stood quietly by. Perhaps you sent a card or donation that was greatly appreciated. Perhaps you spoke the kindest words that any friend could say. Perhaps you just thought of us all that day. Whatever you did to console our hearts, We thank you so much, whatever your part.
As a family, we have been overwhelmed by the support and generosity of the community during this devastating time. Please accept our heartfelt thanks and know that we have been truly touched. No words can express our gratitude for anything and everything the community has done and continues to do to help our family take this path that God has chosen for us.
As a tribute to Chris, in whatever way he touched your life, please pass it on to someone else.
The Chris Underhill Family
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 26, 2020