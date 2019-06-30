Christopher A. Grossi



Born: November 9, 1966



Died: June 28, 2019



Christopher A. Grossi, 52, of Morris, passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born November 9, 1966 in Morris, the son of Sharon (Selby) and the late Raymond Grossi Sr.



Raised and educated in Morris, Chris graduated from Morris Community High School with the Class of 1984. He married Raylene Foster on July 10, 1993.



A self-employed painter for many years, Chris also worked for Rise Broadband as an internet technician. Chris' greatest passion was playing the guitar with many local bands including Granite Rock and Ryle'd Up. He enjoyed writing worship songs with his wife Raylene and serving the Lord in several worship bands. He also loved beating his family at cards and chess. Chris' family was everything to him.



Survived by his wife of 27 years, Raylene; his children, Erika of Peoria and Brandon of Morris; his mother, Sharon; and his brothers, Raymond Jr. (Rose) Grossi of Morris, and Joe Grossi of Shorewood. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Sr.



Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 and 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the following morning at the First Christian Church in Morris. A Celebration of Chris' Life will be held at the church on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Dr. Chuck Richardson. Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded.



Preferred memorials may be made in Chris' name to a recipient of the donor's choice.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website. Published in Morris Herald-News on June 30, 2019