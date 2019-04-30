Clyde Vernon Kern II



Clyde Vernon Kern II "C.V.", age 68, of Morris, IL passed away unexpectedly, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Morris Hospital in Morris. Born January 13, 1951 in Washington Island, WI. Clyde owned and operated C & M Beverage and Service Incorporated. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Coal City for many years. He was an avid collector of various coins and stamps. He enjoyed woodworking and if you ever met Clyde, you knew he loved to talk. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed by all.



Surviving are his wife of forty-six years, Marilyn Kay (nee Ledford) Kern of Morris, whom he married June 10, 1972 in Joliet; three children, Jeffrey Kern of Channahon, Jennifer (Thomas) Nabzdyk of Morris, and James (Katie) Kern of Minooka; six grandchildren, Jena and Cody Kern, Michael Skiotes, Keely, Coley, and Callie Kern; two great-grandchildren, Tommy and Jayleigh Prescott; one brother, Haven (Jil) Kern of New Lenox, IL; one sister, Jamie (Armando) Cortez of Plainfield, IL; two aunts, Martha (the late Russ) Skoien of Joliet and Sue Kern of Streator, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Preceding him in death were his mother and step-father, Betty and James Braden; his father, Clyde Vernon Kern; maternal grandparents, Russell and Gladys (nee D'Arcy) Skoien; paternal grandparents, Joe V. and Mabel Kern; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles W. and Delores Ledford.



Visitation for Clyde will be at the Farkas Funeral Home: 3201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will also be at the Farkas Funeral Home, Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Woodlawn Memorial Park I, Joliet.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to: National Ovarian Cancer Coalition 12221 Merit Dr., Suite 1950 Dallas, TX 75251. Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary