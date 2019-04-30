Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Kern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Vernon Kern II

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clyde Vernon Kern II Obituary
Clyde Vernon Kern II

Clyde Vernon Kern II "C.V.", age 68, of Morris, IL passed away unexpectedly, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Morris Hospital in Morris. Born January 13, 1951 in Washington Island, WI. Clyde owned and operated C & M Beverage and Service Incorporated. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Coal City for many years. He was an avid collector of various coins and stamps. He enjoyed woodworking and if you ever met Clyde, you knew he loved to talk. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed by all.

Surviving are his wife of forty-six years, Marilyn Kay (nee Ledford) Kern of Morris, whom he married June 10, 1972 in Joliet; three children, Jeffrey Kern of Channahon, Jennifer (Thomas) Nabzdyk of Morris, and James (Katie) Kern of Minooka; six grandchildren, Jena and Cody Kern, Michael Skiotes, Keely, Coley, and Callie Kern; two great-grandchildren, Tommy and Jayleigh Prescott; one brother, Haven (Jil) Kern of New Lenox, IL; one sister, Jamie (Armando) Cortez of Plainfield, IL; two aunts, Martha (the late Russ) Skoien of Joliet and Sue Kern of Streator, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his mother and step-father, Betty and James Braden; his father, Clyde Vernon Kern; maternal grandparents, Russell and Gladys (nee D'Arcy) Skoien; paternal grandparents, Joe V. and Mabel Kern; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles W. and Delores Ledford.

Visitation for Clyde will be at the Farkas Funeral Home: 3201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will also be at the Farkas Funeral Home, Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Woodlawn Memorial Park I, Joliet.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to: National Ovarian Cancer Coalition 12221 Merit Dr., Suite 1950 Dallas, TX 75251.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farkas Funeral Home
Download Now