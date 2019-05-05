Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Dane Alexander Leppert


1996 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Dane Alexander Leppert Obituary
Dane Alexander Leppert

Dane Alexander Leppert, 23, of Marseilles, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Arrangements by Seals-Campbell Funeral Home 1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341 815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 5, 2019
