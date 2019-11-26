|
Daniel N. Beal
Age 87, passed away peacefully Friday morning, November 22, 2019.
He was born August 11, 1932 in Morris, IL to the late Pearle (nee Kasten) and Nelson W. Beal. On March 15, 1952, he married Betty Anne Walker and together they raised their family in Verona being actively involved in all of their children's interests. Dan was engaged in farming most of his adult life as well as serving his community as a banker with the Verona Exchange Bank for 16 years.
He is survived by his children, Darilyn Larsen, Debra (David) Buttry, Daniel (Peter Perry) Beal and Dana (Ronald) Bobinski; grandchildren, Stephanie (Blake) Longeway, Caitlin Larsen, Niall Larsen, Beth (Nathan) Setzer, Valerie (Robert) Czech, Danielle (Eric) Roebuck, Brittany (Kyle) Buttry-Watson, Zhenia Buttry, Matthew Bobinski, Lilah Bobinski and Jolene Bobinski; great-grandfather of Lessa, Fallon, Hunter and Keenan; Navy, Boston and Jetton; Leola, Greta and Thea; Christopher, Alister and Cole. Also surviving are his sister, Jeanne Ronchetti as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his beloved wife of 67 years, Betty, he is also preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, John J. "Jack" Ronchetti.
Daniel, a true gentleman, will be remembered for his fierce commitment to family above all. He loved trap shooting and was an avid reader. He was a United States Army Veteran and a former Mason.
Visitation for Daniel N. Beal will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 West Route 6 at Deerpath Drive, Morris, IL from 9 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Ward Cemetery in Mazon Township. Memorials in his name can be made to the Verona United Methodist Church or Ward Cemetery Association. For more information, please call 815-942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at [ http://www.fredcdames.com ]www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 26, 2019