Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Frey

Danny Frey Obituary
Danny Frey

Born: July 26, 1931

Died: October 25, 2019

Danny Frey, 88, of Morris, passed away Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.

Danny a longtime resident of Morris was born on July 26, 1931 to Henry and Helen(Vanderpool)Frey. Danny was born to be a drummer, he started playing drums at Morris High School. He became a member of the Musicians Union Local 292 and played with Sam Gervase, the King Waltz, The Mack Four and Bubbles Orchestra. Bandmates included Bill McCluckie, Raleigh Miller, Joe Davito and Yvonne Pack. Outside the music world Danny worked for the Morris Paper Mill, EJ & E Railroad and Pinkerton Security. In retirement he lived at Saratoga Towers. He liked to walk, to visit and to patronize Weitz's, McGrath's Office Supply and the Morris Library. Attorney Ellen Hanson and retired police officer, Jerry Broderick were special friends to him. He was grateful too for the good people at Good Samaritan Home and OSF Hospice.

Memorials may be given to Operation St. Nick or OSF Hospice.

Funeral services will be held Thursday , October 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris with Rev. Edward J. Howe, CR officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 29, 2019
