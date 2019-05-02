Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Howen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene A. Howen


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darlene A. Howen Obituary
Darlene A. Howen

Born: September 21, 1926; in Morris, IL

Died: April 28, 2019; in Morris, IL

Darlene A. Howen, 92, of Morris, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Morris Hospital. She was born September 21, 1926 in Morris, the daughter of the late Joseph and Myrtle (Lewins) Bunton.

Raised and educated in the Mazon area, Darlene married Willard L. Howen on November 28, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 4, 1993.

Darlene enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and putting puzzles together. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She volunteered for many years at the Morris Hospital in the records department.

Survived by nieces and nephews: Judy Christensen, Karen (Virgil) Brewick, Marcia (Robert) Mellen, Jan Olson, Ken (Cindy) Clausen, Rebecca Fowler and Robert (Janet) Clausen; several great nieces and nephews, along with several great-great nieces and nephews and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Melvin Bunton; sister, Dorothy Clausen; and nephew Tom Christensen.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Celebration of Darlene's Life will follow at 12 p.m., officiated by Pastor Steve Larson of the First Baptist Church of Morris. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Darlene's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Morris Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now