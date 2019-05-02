Darlene A. Howen



Born: September 21, 1926; in Morris, IL



Died: April 28, 2019; in Morris, IL



Darlene A. Howen, 92, of Morris, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Morris Hospital. She was born September 21, 1926 in Morris, the daughter of the late Joseph and Myrtle (Lewins) Bunton.



Raised and educated in the Mazon area, Darlene married Willard L. Howen on November 28, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 4, 1993.



Darlene enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and putting puzzles together. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She volunteered for many years at the Morris Hospital in the records department.



Survived by nieces and nephews: Judy Christensen, Karen (Virgil) Brewick, Marcia (Robert) Mellen, Jan Olson, Ken (Cindy) Clausen, Rebecca Fowler and Robert (Janet) Clausen; several great nieces and nephews, along with several great-great nieces and nephews and great-great-great nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Melvin Bunton; sister, Dorothy Clausen; and nephew Tom Christensen.



Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Celebration of Darlene's Life will follow at 12 p.m., officiated by Pastor Steve Larson of the First Baptist Church of Morris. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Darlene's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Morris Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.