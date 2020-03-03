|
Darlene L. Pogliano
Darlene L. Pogliano, 93, of Walnut, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Darlene was born in Morris, IL, the daughter of Alfred and Agnes (Clayton) Perry. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist's Catholic Church in Walnut. Darlene was a bowling enthusiast, and enjoyed gambling and traveling with her husband John. Together they would travel with their seed-corn group, through which they made many friends.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen Togliatti of Coal City, and Mary (Steve) Bickett of Chicago; one daughter-in-law, Lana Pogliano of Walnut; four grandchildren, Lisa (Bill) Smith, Mike (Jen Nicoletti) Togliatti all of Coal City, John Pogliano, and Kristen (Jay) Ledergerber all of Walnut; 10 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband John; one son, John Pogliano Jr; and one sister, Betty Vincent.
Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist's Catholic Church, Walnut. Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 A.M., with Father Thomas Shaw officiating. Burial will conclude at Braceville Cemetery in Coal City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Walnut Food Pantry. Garland Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 3, 2020