David Allen Sinnott
Age 87, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Morris Hospital. He was born July 6, 1932, in Sunbury, IL, the son of the late David Edward and Fay (nee Wilkey) Sennott.
He graduated from Weir School and attended Mazon Township High School. David married Ernadine (nee Finch) at Sacred Heart Church in Kinsman, IL, on March 17, 1951. He was very involved with the Verona community, serving as Township Member, Verona Village Trustee, member of the Verona Grade School board, the Verona Community Fire Department, and the Grundy County Farm Bureau. David was also a charter member of the MVK Ambulance board, Sacred Heart Church, Coal City Area Club, and the Moose Lodge. He was also very active with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities and also enjoyed traveling in the RV for many winters. David was also an avid bowler participating for many years on the Wednesday Night League and enjoyed square dancing.
Survived by his wife, Ernadine; children, David Michael (Debra) Sinnott, Eileen M. (William) Biros, Janice M. (David) Steffes; grandchildren, Allen J. (Misty) Biros, Andrew W. (Krista) Biros, Matthew V. (Janelle) Biros, Joshua T. (Meghan) Slattery, David Zachary (Alaina) Sinnott, Jordan T. (Ashlee) Sinnott, Michael D. (Jennifer) Steffes, and Carrie L. (Louis) O'Donnell; great-grandchildren, Grace, Bryce, Cooper, Chloe Biros, Kendall, Paige Slattery, David Shane, Hadley, Benjamin Sinnott, Ian, Connor, Sadie Faye Sinnott, Addison, Audrey Steffes, Evan, Quinton, Alena O'Donnell; brothers, Donald F. (Angela) Sennott and Robert L. (Mary) Sennott; sister, Mary Katherine Starks; four nieces; three nephews; numerous great-nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents; a sister in infancy, Rita Marie; and nephew, Jesse Starks.
Private Funeral Services and Interment at Ward Cemetery in Verona to be held Saturday April 11, 2020. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements under the care and coordination of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Rt. 6 (at Deerpath Dr.), Morris. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Ward Cemetery Association or MVK Ambulance would be appreciated.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2020