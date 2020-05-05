David R. Martino
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David R. Martino

Born: June 3, 1991

Died: May 3, 2020

David R. Martino, age 28, of Morris passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital from complications from leukemia which was diagnosed in early April.

David was born June 3, 1991 in Morris, and was a graduate of ICS Grade School and Morris High School, Class of 2009. He then attended Illinois State University, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. David was employed as a Financial Analyst in Buffalo Grove, IL. An entrepreneur at heart, David also operated his own business selling custom ski straps.

David was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be remembered for his friendly and outgoing personality. He was spontaneous and loved taking trips on a moment's notice. He loved to travel and was always planning his next big trip, adventure or get-togethers which he shared with his family and friends. David an adventure seeker, he enjoyed snow skiing, golfing, playing basketball, and attending Chicago Cubs games and other sporting events.

Surviving are his loving parents, Richard E. and Judith K. (Huston) Martino of Morris; his twin sister, Jennifer Martino of Knoxville, TN; his aunts and uncles, Don (Jean) Martino, John (Carmela) Martino, Nancy Martino, Georgia Geske, Susan Huston, Cindy (Ken Chinderle) Huston, Sharon Jameson; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin and Geraldine (Elberts) Huston and Emil and Ramona (Wentink) Martino; two uncles, Fred Geske and Bob Jameson; and a cousin, Emily Martino.

A drive-thru no contact viewing for David will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 (at Deerpath Drive), Morris. For additional instructions, please click here (http://youtu.be/e3cZ8FFZUms). Upon arrival, the funeral assistant will help you with further direction.

The family has requested to live stream the services of their loved one on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 7:15 p.m. Please click on this link (https://youtu.be/XdUbriZb9Kc) and follow the instructions to show your support for them at a time when you cannot be physically present, but your thoughts, prayers and connection are.

Family and friends are also invited to visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence or share a memory or favorite story.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Lurie Cancer Center for Leukemia c/o northwestern Memorial Foundation, 541 North Fairbanks Ct., Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60611. Perhaps register to be a potential bone marrow donor (www.dkms.org) or donate blood in David's name to any blood bank center would be appreciated.

A public Memorial Mass to celebrate David's life will be held at a later date.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For more information, please call (815) 942-5040 or to leave a condolence or share a story visit www.fredcdames.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Viewing
4:00 - 7:00 PM
A drive-thru no contact viewing at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
8
Service
7:15 PM
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-5040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 6, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Taylor Bonic
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved