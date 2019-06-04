Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Thomas Griffin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Thomas Griffin Obituary
David Thomas Griffin

Born: January 10th, 1939

Died: May 28th 2019

On May 28th 2019, David Thomas Griffin, of Morris was called home. Born on January 10th, 1939, Mr. Griffin lived a life of generous contribution.

Mr. Griffin served for 23 years in the United State Navy, and retired at the rank of an MSC E7. His leadership contributed to the careers of many young people who have gone on to leave a ripple of positive impact in communities across the nation .

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Griffin, his son Brian Griffin, and his wife Gina, his daughter Tina (Griffin) Smrekar, and her husband Mark as well as 6 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren .

He is lovingly remembered by many others.

Military honors will be June 6 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to K-9's For Veterans, NFP at K9sd.org. Leave a comment it is in memory of David Griffin.

May he find fair winds and following seas.
Published in Morris Herald-News on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.