David Thomas Griffin



Born: January 10th, 1939



Died: May 28th 2019



On May 28th 2019, David Thomas Griffin, of Morris was called home. Born on January 10th, 1939, Mr. Griffin lived a life of generous contribution.



Mr. Griffin served for 23 years in the United State Navy, and retired at the rank of an MSC E7. His leadership contributed to the careers of many young people who have gone on to leave a ripple of positive impact in communities across the nation .



He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Griffin, his son Brian Griffin, and his wife Gina, his daughter Tina (Griffin) Smrekar, and her husband Mark as well as 6 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren .



He is lovingly remembered by many others.



Military honors will be June 6 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to K-9's For Veterans, NFP at K9sd.org. Leave a comment it is in memory of David Griffin.



May he find fair winds and following seas. Published in Morris Herald-News on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary