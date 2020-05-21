David W. Udstuen
Born: October 5, 1953; in Morris, IL
Died: May 19, 2020; in Morris, IL
David W. Udstuen, 66, of Morris, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 19, 2020 in his home. Born October 5, 1953 in Morris, IL he is the son of Betty Udstuen of Morris.
Raised and educated in the Morris and Minooka-area, graduating from Minooka Community High School with the class of 1971.
On September 2, 1972 he married Jayne Smith and they would go on to raise their family in rural Morris.
Dave attended JATC of Local 176 and went onto become a journeyman wireman for many years. He became an Assistant BA from 1989-1999 and becoming BA of Local 176 in 1999 until his retirement in 2010.
Dave served as a volunteer firefighter with the Morris Fire Protection District for many years.
David enjoyed woodworking, fishing, parachuting and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Dave had a great enjoyment for golfing.
Surviving is his mother Betty, his wife Jayne of 48 years; two daughters, Kim Udstuen-Moreno of Morris and Lanette Lewis of Morris. Two grandchildren Alec Udstuen and Jacob Moreno. A sister-in-law Joan (Al) Morris, Aunt Mary Laursen and Bernice Dent. An Uncle Robert Udstuen and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by one son-in-law Michael Moreno in 2009, his in-laws Floyd (Shirley) Smith, a sister-in-law Carla Farr and a niece Jennifer Grossman, one Uncle Frank Laursen. A great aunt Margie Nolte, grandparents, Gertude & Oscar Udstuen, a great aunt Lucille Wicks and stepmother-in-law Jeanine Smith.
Dave's family will gather in the U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home where they will celebrate his life privately. Aqua cremation rites will be accorded and family and friends are invited to attend a graveside inurnment on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., in the Willard Grove Cemetery, located at 24300 S. Ford Road in Channahon.
Preferred memorials may be made in Dave's name to Grundy County Special ED. Coop or the Justice Assistant Board of Grundy County. Dave was a member of this board which helps victims of violent crimes in the area.
Arrangements for Dave have been entrusted to the U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home located at 301 West Washington Street in Morris.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 21, 2020.