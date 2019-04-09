Dean Allan Davito



Dean Allan Davito age 56 of Coal City passed away April 5, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.



Born December 31, 1962 in Joliet, Dean was a son of the late Donald and Alice Jane (McCullister) Davito. He was raised in Coal City and was a 1981 graduate of Coal City HS. Dean was a member of Local 150 Operating Engineers since 1983; most recently worked with the Meade Pipeline Division as an Oiler, and was also a popular D.J. locally. He belonged to the Coal City Area Club, was a member of the A.F. & A.M. and was proud to have been a Boy Scout until he was sixteen. Dean played baseball and football throughout his school years, and after graduation went to work on the Alaskan pipeline in the western states. Dean is a third generation motorcycle rider, and in his spare time enjoyed boating and camping. Dean will be remembered as a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.



Survivors include several aunts and uncles; many cousins, and numerous friends.



Dean was preceded in death by his, brother, and Donald "Buddy" Davito.



Per Dean's request cremation rites have been accorded.



A memorial visitation and will be held at Reeves Funeral Home in Coal City on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m.



Inurnment will follow at Mazon Brookside Cemetery.



Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Dean's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Dean's Memorial Page: www.ReevesFH.com/notices/Dean-Davito Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary